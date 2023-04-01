Two Iranian women arrested for not covering hair after man attacks them with yoghurt

Iranian authorities have detained two women after they were beaten with yoghurt, ostensibly for not covering their hair in public.

In the viral video, a man approaches two female customers and starts conversing with them.

He then furiously throws what looks to be a tub of yoghurt over their heads after grabbing it from a shelf.

According to Iran’s judiciary, the two women were imprisoned because it is against the law to display one’s hair in Iran.

Also, the individual was detained for upsetting the peace, it said.

The arrests come after months of demonstrations calling for an end to the requirement that women wear the hijab (headscarf).

The video depicts the women waiting for a salesperson to service them in the shop.

He speaks, then repeatedly yoghurt-attacks them. The shopkeeper then forces the assailant outside of the establishment.

The three were subsequently arrested when arrest warrants were issued, according to the judiciary’s Mizan news agency.

It further stated that “appropriate notifications” had been sent to the shop owner to ensure legal compliance.

Although it is against the law for Iranian women to not wear the headscarf in public, many do so in major cities.

Dissension in Iranian society has been sparked by anger and discontent with the legislation.

Following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman imprisoned by morality police in Tehran for reportedly wearing her hijab “improperly,” protests broke out across the Islamic Republic in September.

The scope of the demonstrations grew, but the hijab controversy remained at their core. Since December, thousands of demonstrators have been detained, and four of them have been killed. But there is no sign of concession from the administration.

one rigid line Hossein Ali Haji Deligani, a member of parliament in Iran, has given the court 48 hours to come up with solutions to cease breaking the law.

As a “religious obligation,” the hijab should be worn by Iranian women, said Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday. According to statements from him quoted by the AFP news agency, “Hijab is a legal subject and adherence to it is required.”