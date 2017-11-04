Two injured, vehicles damaged in blast

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Landikotal

Spreading horror among the people, a powerful bomb which was planted under the ground at a parking place in Landikotal bazar went off on Friday injuring two persons and damaging four vehicles. Sources said.

According to the official sources, the explosive materials were hidden under ground which were exploded making a huge sound.

According to sources three nearby cars were also damaged in the blast and two persons were also injured in unpleasant incident.

The injured persons were identified as Muhammad Rahman, resident of Pero Khel and Awal Sher of Kam Shelman who were shifted to agency headquarter hospital of Landikotal for medical treatment.

Soon after the blast the security force personnel cordoned off the whole area and some five persons were also arrested from the nearby place where the bomb was exploded Niaz Muhammad, the assistant political agent Landikotal stated.