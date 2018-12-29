Two injured over enmity in Jaffarabad

Quetta

Unknown gunmen shot injured two persons over an old enmity at Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district on Friday. According to police sources, the victims including Muhammad Jan and Lal Jan were near Goth Wazir Khan Khosa when armed bike riders opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, they received serious injuries on the spot. Soon after the incident, police reached the site and shifted the injured nearby hospital where from the injured were referred to Larkana based hospital for further treatment in view of their critical condition after completing initial medical aid. The reason of attack is stated to be an old feud. Police registered a case and started investigation.—APP

