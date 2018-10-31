Two injured as LPG tanker overturns

Jhelum

Two people were seriously injured when an LPG tanker turned turtle reportedly due to reckless driving here on Wednesday, rescue sources said.

Driver of the LPG tanker lost control of the vehicle due to over speeding while traveling on GT Road in Jhelum and it over turned. Two including driver and cleaner were injured in the accident and rushed to hospital by rescue personnel for treatment.

As a result of LPG leakage from the tanker, traffic remained suspended for more than an hour and was later restored after removing the tanker.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the driver of tanker and started an investigation.—INP

