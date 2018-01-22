Two more influenza patients die

Multan

Two more people died of seasonal influenza in the city, bringing the total tally to 29 in about 40 days. A woman, hailing from Layyah, and a man from Multan succumbed to the disease in the city’s Nishtar Hospital, Multan health department spokesman Dr Ata said. The hospital said 109 people have tested positive for the flu since December 15, 2017.

The epidemic has severely affected South Punjab. On Friday, a spokesperson for the Multan health department had informed that 35 people in total have died of seasonal influenza in the past one month in Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur. Seasonal influenza in South Punjab claims 35 lives in a month

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has already taken notice of the spread of influenza and directed relevant authorities to take all possible measures for its prevention. He also advised them to organise awareness campaigns regarding the illness.—INP