A group of rival assailants unleashed a hail of gunfire, resulting in the tragic deaths of two persons including a woman in the premises of the Lahore Sessions Court on Thursday.

According to media reports, the firing triggered panic among court staff, lawyers and visitors who ran to save their lives. The victims suffered nine bullet wounds and succumbed to their wounds at a hospital.

Heavy police contingent rushed to the crime scene, lifted necessary evidences and shifted the bodies for autopsy.

The latest act of “targeted killing” in the premises of the Lahore Sessions Court has once again raised fingers on the security measures adopted by the Lahore police. It has happened many times in the past that the opponents of litigants entered one of the busiest courts in the provincial capital and escaped after killings. The Lahore police always claim to secure entry and exits of the court premises through deployments of cops, walkthrough gates and metal detectors.