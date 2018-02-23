Two hurt in firing incidents

Two persons sustained injures in separate incidents of firing in different areas of the city on Thursday.

The police sources said that Usman, 30, was injured in firing by unknown armed men in the limits of Pak Colony police station, Old Golimar area. He was shifted to Civil Hospital.

In another incident 25-year-old Umair was injured by unknown robbers on resistance near Nazimabad No 1. He was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

Police have registered cases and started investigation.—APP

Related