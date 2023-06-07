Two houses gutted in Kupwara blaze

Two residential houses were gutted in a fire incident at Doban, Kachama village in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday .

An official said that the fire started from a locked house at about 9:35 am and engulfed the neighbour-ing house.

“Soon after the fire fire and emergency department and locals launched a rescue operation but could not save the structures from getting damaged,” he added.

He said that both the houses were completely dam-aged. However no loss of life or injuries to anyone was reported.

The official said that short circuit is believed to be the cause of fire. Police has started investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile on the directions of Deputy Commis-sioner Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray a team of district administration, Kupwara headed by Tehsil-dar Kralpora Firdous Qadiri visited Kachama to provide immediate assistance to the three fire af-fected families. The team of district administration provided imme-diate interim assistance of Rs 25000 among the affected families, besides three kitchen sets, three trupalins, 15 blankets, six clothing pairs, six bedding pairs and other necessary items.—KMS