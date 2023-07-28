ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday announced two local holidays on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1, 2023, on the eve of visiting high-level foreign guests.

The announcement was made by Additional Commissioner Rana Waqas Ahmed, who stated that a notification regarding the holiday has been issued.

However, according to the sources, the Chinese vice premier is expected to travel to Islamabad on the said dates to celebrate 10 years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The vice premier would be given a red carpet welcome on his arrival, it added.

The Chinese vice premier will attend a ceremony to celebrate the ten years of CPEC, the flagship program of President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative that he unveiled in 2013.

The authorities didn’t disclose the name of the honourable guest so far. China has two vice premiers, who assist President Xi.