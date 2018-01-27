Two held for travelling on fake documents

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Friday arrested two passengers at Allama Iqbal International Airport for travelling on fake documents.

According to FIA spokesman, one passenger Umer Farooq of Sargodha district arrived at the airport by flight No SV734 and presented his passport for immigration. During the process, the temporary resident permit of South Africa pasted on the passport was found to be fake.

The accused was sent to the authorities concerned for legal action.

Another accused Amir Nazeer of Sara-e-Alamgir arrived at the airport by flight No SV734. During checking, his temporary resident permit of South Africa was also found to be fake.

Legal action has been initiated against the passenger.—APP

Related