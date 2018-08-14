Two held for raping, murder of six-year-old girl

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Mardan Police Monday claimed to have arrested two people involved in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Mardan. Those arrested include victim girl’s paternal uncle and her father’s step-brother.

On August 7, it may be recalled, a little girl had gone missing in the Fato Qilla area Mardan and after a day, her body was found in a field near her house sending a wave of fear anxiety and resentment among the masses. DPO Mardan Captain (retd) Wahid Mehmood said a team was formed to investigate the adding that the team obtained DNA samples from 426 people in four villages near the crime scene.

