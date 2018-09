PESHAWAR : The police arrested two outlaws and recovered cache of arms, ammunition buried underground here on Sunday.

On a tip-off, heavy contingent of police launched operation in Matni area of Peshawar.

During operation two criminals were arrested and arms including six Kalashnikovs, three guns and 123 magazines hidden underground were recovered.

The police confiscated the recovered weapons and after registering a case against the detainees at concerned police station started an investigation.