Two held at ATC after recovery of weapons

The security personnel arrested two culprits after recovery of weapons at Anti Terrorism Court (ATC), Lahore, on Saturday. The security in charge of ATC, Lahore, said that during search of two suspects present in the court, arms including two 30 bore pistols, two magazines and 14 bullets were recovered.

Two culprits Muhammad Naeem and Muhammad Javed were arrested. The detainees along with recovered weapons were handed over to police, which after registering a case against them, started investigation.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp