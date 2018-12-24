Two health projects to be inaugurated in January

Rawalpindi

Two health projects which were delayed due to non-availability of funds at time would hopefully be inaugurated in a month to help ailing segments of the society. Director finance and administration District Health Authority Dr Ali Ehsan, while talking to APP, said that despite financial constraints over 97% work on new multi-story block of Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital Murree has been completed while the remaining would be completed within few days.

He informed that Rs 41.277 million has been spent on the construction of the building out of total Rs 49.676 million sanctioned amount while Rs 90.792 million has been spent on the purchase of the hospital equipment out of total Rs 157.713 million allocated amount.

He said that provincial government has released the amount of Rs 10 million more during the month for the completion of the project at the earliest.

The Director informed that new block would comprise on Administration block ,indoor patient department,outdoor patient department,Pathology,Radiology and emergency department which is still not available in any Tehsil hospital.

The new building will help the government to provide better facilities to the patients seeking medical care living in far flung areas of the hilly station ,he added.

Meanwhile the Director informed that work on basic health unit(BHU) Dhama Syeda has been completed at the cost of Rs 45.647 million and would become fully operational in the first week of January. BHU will operate round the clock 7 days a week, he added.—APP

