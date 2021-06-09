Two-headed baby born in Badin

A woman gave birth to a two-headed baby at a private hospital here in the district capital, doctors confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the doctors who helped in the delivery process, the mother and her child were both “healthy” and out of danger.

The family reside in Sujawal district’s Mirpur Bathoro area and were brought to the Aisha Moosa Charitable Hospital.

An ultrasound report obtained after the woman’s delivery indicated that the baby’s brain was split and visible in both heads, according to senior gynaecologist Dr Nusrat Babu Khati.

The newborn’s condition is stable, Dr Khati added, noting that more tests and treatment of child would be conducted with senior doctors’ advice.