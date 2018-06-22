Two food outlets sealed for violating regulations

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed sweet shop and general store for using banned non-food grade colours in the preparation of sweets and proved adulteration in spices during conducted raids on both food businesses, here on Thursday.

On the direction of PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal, the food safety teams carried out a crackdown against substandard eateries, production units and other food points on a large scale. The teams visited hundreds of food businesses for inspecting the conditions of hygiene and quality of food which was put on display for selling and preparing in production section.

According to details, the team sealed Hafiz Sweets’ production unit for using cosmetic colour, chemicals, an abundance of flies, rancid oil and improper cleanliness arrangements. Besides, the PFA also sealed Munir Karyana Store for storing expired products, unavailability of records, wrong labelling and proved adulteration in basin and pulses.

The PFA has issued fine tickets of Rs49,000 to seven food points for providing low-quality food and unhygienic conditions. PFA’s watchdogs have confiscated 100kg substandard sweets, 100kg matri daal, 132 packets of expired chips, rotten fruits and vegetables, loose colours and other products, later discarded. The food safety teams have served notices for improvement on 146 food points during raids.