Two fell unconscious in gas leakage

Quetta

At least two people became unconscious due to gas leakage at Sabzal Road area of Quetta on Sunday. According to police sources, the incident took place when they went to their bed at night after leaving gas heater turn on due to cold weather, leaving them insensible on the spot. The victims were rushed to Bolan Medical hospital (BMC) for medical aid where both were identified as Shaukat and Rehman.

Police have registered a case. Unknown gunmen shot dead two persons including a woman over an old enmity at Nawan Killa area of Quetta on Monday. According to police sources, a 18-year-old girl namely Mauna alongwith nephew 20-year-old Sajawal was on way to Bazaar in a vehicle from their house when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, both died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities.—APP