Two FC troops injured in blast on Quetta’s Airport Road

At least two personnel of Frontier Corps (FC) were injured in an explosion on Quetta’s Airport Road, police said.

The blast occurred close to a FC vehicle outside the Askri Park, leaving two official injured.

The injured people have been moved to hospital while the area has been cordoned off for investigation.

This is the third attack carried out by terrorists on FC troops in Balochistan in a week.

On June 28, a soldier of FC embraced martyrdom when terrorists targeted a water bowser through a pressurised improvised explosive device on M-8 motorway near Hoshab in Balochistan.

On June 25, five FC personnel were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Sangan area of District Sibi.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists had targeted the troops when they were patrolling the area.

During the exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on the terrorists in terms of men and material.

Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

Security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives, the ISPR said in the statement.