Two FC personnel injured in Quetta explosion

QUETTA – Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were injured in an explosion on Sariab Road of the provincial capital on Monday.

The bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked on the side of the road and it went off when the security officials were patrolling the area.

Rescue officials have shifted the injured officials to the FC hospital for treatment while the security personnel have cordoned off the area for investigation.

Balochistan has been witnessing surge in terror attacks since the start of the year.

At least 13 terrorists were killed and seven security personnel martyred when attacks were carried out at camps of security forces in Balochistan’s Naushki and Panjgur districts last week.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Langove had said at the time that several security threats had been issued in February.

In January, 17 people, including two policemen had been wounded in a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district.