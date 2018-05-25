Two FC men injured in landmine blast

Dera Bugti

Two Frontier Corps (FC) men were injured when a vehicle hit a landmine here on Thursday.

According to details, the FC was conducting clearance operation with the security forces when their vehicle hit a landmine planted by militants by roadside in Sangsela area of Dera Bugti.

Two FC personnel were injured in the landmine explosion and rushed to hospital for treatment. The security forces cordoned off the area after the explosion and conducted search operation but no arrest could be made.—INP