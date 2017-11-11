Two factories sealed over pollution

Smog, fog continue to blanket plain areas

Faisalabad

The environment protection department has sealed two factories and issued notices to nine others over emitting pollution.

The team got registered a case against an owner of the scrape shop while teams also issued tickets to 23 vehicles for emitting pollution. The dense fog and smog conditions continued to blanket Lahore and other cities of Punjab, disrupting flight operation, train services and travel on Motorway.

According to Private news channel , due to the dense fog and smog, flight operation from Allama Iqbal International Airport remained suspended. However, Motorway was opened for traffic to travel in shape of convoy in the morning as visibility improved.

Motorway and National Highway Police advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel. It also asked commuters to ensure use of fog light during driving and avoid using mobile phones.

It asked citizens to call at 130 in case of any emergency. Meanwhile, flight operation from Allama Iqbal International Airport remained suspended. CAA has asked people scheduled to travel by air to contact airport inquiry before coming to board plane. The smog and fog have also disturbed schedule of trains arrival and departure. Passengers trains are facing hours long delay in arrival and departure *********** Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted on Friday that smog and temperature in upper areas of the country will witness a decline in next week.

According to Private news channel, dense fog continues to envelope Punjab including Lahore reducing visibility to zero and affecting the flow of traffic.

Flight operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport and other cities remained shut throughout the night while passengers at railway station had to wait for long hours as trains arrived late due to heavy fog.—APP