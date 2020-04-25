Two factories sealed, owners arrested

Our Correspondent

Hangu

The district administration along with police Friday have sealed two factories for manufacturing of substandard and unhygienic pops and chips here in Pass Clay and Mohalla Sangira areas while the owners of both factories were arrested.

According to detail, Additional Assistant Commissioner Noman Wazir along with DSP HQ Sadbir Zubair Khan and SHO Shah Durrani Khan Police raided at the factories manufacturing and making of fake brands of substandard and unhealthy pops and seized all the materials by arresting the owners.