Two-faced Indian spy

PIN POINT

Naveed Aman Khan

Indian spy Navy Cammander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was born in the family of Sudhir Jadhav and Avanti Jadhav in the city of Sangli of State of Maharashtra on April 16,1969. His family still resides in Powari, Mumbai. He married to Chetankul and have two kids. He remained in Indian Navy from 1987 till March 3,2016 the date of his apprehension from Mashkel bordering region near Chaman Baluchistan. Kubhushan entered Chahbahar port of Iran with visa stamped on fake passport number L-9630722 in 2003 where he got a new code name identity of Hussain Mubarak Patel born on August 30,1968, Maharashtra, India. Here his name and date of birth got changed. It is known that he entered Pakistan for 17 times. He was captured from Mashkel near Chaman ,Balouchistan during counter intelligence operation.

Kulbhushan was found guilty in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. After a swift and fare trial by Field General Court Martial under the Pakistan Army Act he was awarded sentence to death for espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan on April 10,2017. His clemency appeal is pending with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa for the last four months. India has gone to the International Court of Justice The Hague against the conviction and secured a stay on May 18 of current year. Kulbhushan’s job was to destabilize Pakistan by strengthening separatist movements in Balouchistan and Karachi a mission which officially began in 2013.He was in contact with Balouch separatists and terrorists , fueling sectarian violence in the province and the country. He was conferring Naval combated training to Balouch separatists to target the ports of Gwadar and Karachi. He also admitted his involvement in Karachi killings and unrest. He too disclosed the presence of other Indian intelligence operatives in the southern metropolis .

Kulbhushan sponsored and directed Improvised Explosive Devices and grenades attacks in Gwadar and Turbat. He directed attacks on the radar station and civilian boats in the sea opposite Jiwani port. He funded subversive secessionist and terrorist elements through Hundi for subverting Pakistani youth against the country especially in Balouchistan. He sponsored explosions of gas pipelines and electric pylons in Sibi , Improvised Explosive Devices explosions in Quetta in 2015 causing massive damage to life and property . He was involved in attacks on Hazaras in Quetta and Shia pilgrims on route to and back from Iran. He also abetted attacks through anti state elements against law inforcement agencies , FC and FWO in areas of Turbat,

Panjgur ,Gwadar ,Pasni and Jiwani during 2014-15 killing and injuring civilians and soldiers.

Kulbhushan Sudhir Jhadav falsely and fakly converted to Islam and became Muslim for cover up . With code name of Hussain Mubarak Patel he started work at Gadani as a scrap dealer. He established a net work of operatives , provided funds and arranged to smuggle people into the country for the purpose of terrorism. His goal was to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor through propaganda with Gwadar port as special target and to create disharmony among the Balouch nationalist political parties. He also procured boats at the Iranian port of Chahbahar to target Karachi and Gwader ports in terrorist plot.

He was involved in the assassination of Senior Superintendent of police Choudhary Mohammad Aslam khan in 2014 in Karachi. Targeting of Frontier Works Organization development work in Balouchistan and improvised explosive device attacks in Quetta , Turbat and other cities in Balouchistan. He also confessed his support to Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan, attack on Mehran Naval Base, various radars installations and the Sui gas pipelines attacks all funded by him on behalf of Indian Intelligence Agency RAW. Besides all this Pakistan showing high level of courtesy treated Kulbhushan family in a dignified and respectful manner by arranging meeting between Kulbhushan and his family on humanitarian grounds. Indian spy and apprehended Navy Commander clad in Navy blue attire met his mother and wife in Islamabad. It was heart touching gesture of Pakistan. Faces of mother and wife of Kulbhushan were spot and self explanatory. India is responsible for the deeply grieved feelings of mother and wife of Kulbhushan. Pakistan showed highest level of diplomacy and courtesy in this regard.

Apprehension of Indian spy Navy Cammander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav from Balouchistan reflects that he was very well connected with his net work in Pakistan . He was well familiar with Balouchistan and Karachi. He was very confident and comfortable in his frequent movements in Pakistan which shows his connections were very reliable and strong. He was not apprehended on his first entry to Pakistan. He somehow managed to escape every time before apprehension. He has admitted his close connections with Pakistani facilitators . After the apprehension of Kulbhushan Pakistani nation does not know about Pakistani traitors involved with Kulbhushan and eventually RAW. Who were the facilitators of Kulbhushan throughout? Kulbhushan remained successful in the mission given to him by RAW because of anti Pakistan role of Pakistani facilitators. Kulbhushan named Balouchistan Liberation Army and Balouchistan Liberation Front leaders and others. Pakistani Nation wants to know names and details of actions taken against under cover operatives . All those Pakistanis involved in such heinous brutal crimes of terrorism against Pakistan should be dealt with the fate of Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav turn Hussain Mubarak Patel.

— The writer is political analyst based in Islamabad.