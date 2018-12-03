Two extortionists arrested

Staff Reporter

The Special Investigation Team on Monday arrested two extortionists from city’s area of New Karachi.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Noman Siddiqui, Babar and Tahir, the two extortionists, were nabbed red handed while demanding extortion money from a scrap dealer in New Karachi.” The case was lodged against both the extortionists in Sher Shah,” the SSP continued.

It is pertinent to mention here that, last night, a shopkeeper was injured in firing after he had reportedly refused to pay extortion money demanded by assailants.

The incident occurred in Kharadar area of the city. The attackers had first opened fire on the shop and ten threw a slip inscribed with Rs 1 million extortion amount. According to police, an international telephone number was written on the slip given by extortionists to the shopkeeper. The case has been registered at Kharadar Police Station.

Inspector general Sindh police Dr Kaleem Imam has also taken notice of the incident and sought detailed report from senior superintendent of police.

Rangers, police and intelligence agencies have been conducting operations against criminals for more than couple of years in Karachi.

