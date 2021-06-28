Two explosions rock Jammu air base in IIOJK

Observer Report Srinagar

India launched an investigation into the suspected use of drones after two explosions rocked an Air Force Station in Jammu area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two senior security officials said on Sunday.

The explosions in the early hours of Sunday injured two people and caused minor damage to a building, the officials said.

They added that the blasts have caused concern in security circles as they could mark the first time that drones have been used in an attack in India.

New Delhi has struggled for decades to dampen pro-freedom sentiments in the occupied Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir, which has a Muslim majority population, blaming Pakistan for supporting freedom fighters there. Islamabad denies involvement.

“Investigations are in progress along with civil agencies,” the Indian Air Force tweeted on Sunday, adding one blast caused minor damage to the roof of a building at the station, while the other exploded in an open area.

“There was no damage to any equipment,” it said.Separately, a senior security officer told Reuters that the suspected use of drones in the attack, if established, would present a major challenge for security forces in the area.

“Drones with payload were used in both the blasts at Jammu airfield.

Another crude bomb was found by the Jammu police,” Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbagh Singh told news agency ANI, adding that this IED was to be detonated at a “crowded place”.

Indian Police have registered an FIR under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Act allows the arrest and detention of suspects up to six months without evidence.

IAF teams, forensic data experts, and others are currently investigating the blasts, says an Indian media report.

So far, there have been no reported flight disruptions due to the attack. The Jammu airport is a dual-use facility managed by the IAF. It is also used to operate passenger flights.