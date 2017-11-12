Two employees of waste management company killed

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Two Pakistani employees of a Turkish waste management company were killed and one injured in Rawalpindi in an incident of suspected target killing early on Saturday, police officials said. According to eye witnesses, two individuals on a motorcycle opened fire on the Albayrak employees while they were busy cleaning the streets near Nishtar Market, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Sadiqabad police station.

Asif and Saqib were identified as the deceased, whereas driver Shakeel Irshad was wounded and is currently in critical condition. Station house officer (SHO) Sadiqabad told media that the deceased had received multiple bullet wounds and had been shifted to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem examination. Albayrak employees claimed that no company officials visited the injured workers for hours after the incident.

In similar incidents in August and June, three employees of the company were killed in a similar manner around the same time of the day.