Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Additional District and Session Judge, Muhammad Zahid Guznavi on Thursday awarded two drugs pushers one year and eight months each rigorous imprisonment (RI) while hearing a narcotics case.

The court also ordered Sadiqullah and Ismail Khan, drugs pushers, to pay fine Rs.15, 000 each and they may face more one-month each imprisonment on non-payment of fine. Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has been arrested Sadiqullah.