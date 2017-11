Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested two drugs dealers and recovered 17 bottles of liquor from their possessions. According to police, PS Hajipura, during routine checking, intercepted Waleed near Shahabpura and recovered 15-bottle of liquor from his possession.

Meanwhile, PS Motara arrested Ameen from the village of Adha and recovered 2-bottle of liquor from him. Police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.