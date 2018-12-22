Two dozen trains to be launched next year: Rasheed

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Federal Minister for Railways Sh Rasheed Ahmad Saturday disclosed that twenty new trains and three tourist trains would be launched next year, with the government also mulling to start two VIP trains.

Talking to media at Railways Divisional Headquarters here he said that Railways was launching fast Rehman Baba Express from today that would not only reduce the travelling time between Peshawar and Karachi but would also facilitate passengers by giving them affordable fares.

He said that in order to boost conomic activities number of trade trains would be increased to fifteen. The Minister, terming the new train a milestone achievement of Pakistan Railways, said low-fare Rehman Baba Express would facilitate travellers. Sh Rasheed said that an agreement would be inked in March for laying new railway track from Karachi to Peshawar adding government would change the infrastructure of railway tracks in the country.

He said he would himself monitor the operations of trains and take result-oriented steps to bring further improvement in working of railways.

He said that up-gradation of railways would help increase economic activities in the country.

Taking jibe at the former Chief Minister of Punjab and president Pakistan Muslim League Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Sh Rasheed lamented that the person who had looted the public money has been made Chairman of Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly.

“It is ironical that a thief has been tasked to head the committee responsible for unearthing the corruption and expose the thieves,” Sh Rasheed maintained.

