Two doctors test positive at NICH

Two doctors working at National Institute of Child Health (NICH) on Wednesday were tested positive for the coronavirus. According to DrMehboob Ali Noonari of the Young Doctors’ Association (YDA), the two infected doctors and the staff working with them have been quarantine. The emergency of the NICH was closed for an hour to disinfect the premises after detection of two cases, Dr Noonari said. It is pertinent to mention here that the number of health professionals contracted coronavirus reached 509 in Pakistan as 10 more doctors tested positive for the virus. The country is witnessing a consistent increase in coronavirus cases while the health professionals working on front line are also falling prey to the pandemic. The statistics regarding the doctors, paramedical and other medical staff were compiled in a report sent to the health ministry. The report stated that 10 doctors tested positive for coronavirus who were performing duties in different medical facilities to treat COVID-19 patients. During the last 24 hours, three doctors from Balochistan tested positive, 5 from Islamabad and one each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Overall 273 doctors, 75 nurses and 171 health staff members became victim of coronavirus so far.