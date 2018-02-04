Two died, 35 injured in 10 gas explosions

Rawalpindi

At least 35 persons suffered burn injuries and two lost their lives in 10 Sui Gas/LPG explosions occurred during the month of January, said District Emergency Officer, Rawalpindi Dr. Abdul Rehman.

Talking to APP he said, there was need for launching an awareness campaign among the people about safety measures needed to be taken on such occasions and about the first aid to be provided to the victims.

Every year in winter, there had been reports of casualties due to incidents of gas explosions caused by gas leakage from appliances, mostly from substandard portable gas heaters. The people know little about how to detect gas leakage, what to do in case of fire and how to provide immediate medical assistance to the burn victims before shifting them to a hospital.

If there is smell of gas inside your room or shop, then don’t smoke or strike a match, don’t turn on a light, don’t operate any electrical appliance, don’t use a flashlight or lighter and leave the place immediately.

The people should turn off the main gas valve, if possible, leave the doors open, call the gas or Rescue personnel. He further informed that Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi rescued 2409 victims of emergencies during last month while responding to 2496 emergency calls.—APP