Two die, woman affected of suffocation

Staff Reporter

Two including father and son died while a woman was affected due to suffocation caused by accumulation of smoke in room of a house here in the wee hours of Thursday.

The fire caused due to an electric short circuit engulfed upper portion of the house of a burger seller, located in Majeed Park area of Shahdara in Lahore.

The family members of including Imran, his wife Rehana and two-year-old son Ayan fell unconscious due to suffocation caused by accumulation of smoke in the room.

The fire was extinguished and unconscious family members were shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore where Imran and his son Ayan breathed their last.

The bodies were handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities and shifted to native town in Mandi Bahauddin for burial.

The blaze also gutted about half of the precious households before it could be extinguished.

