Two die in separate incidents

Two persons were killed in separate inci-dents in city on Wednesday.

A police report issued here said a 30-year- old unidentified man was killed by a hit and run vehicle in Karimabad area. His body was shifted to Jinnah hospital for postmortem.

In another incident 21-year-old Umair son of Wakeel Jan died due to electric shock at his home in New Karachi. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital for postmortem.—APP

