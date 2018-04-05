Two persons were killed in separate inci-dents in city on Wednesday.
A police report issued here said a 30-year- old unidentified man was killed by a hit and run vehicle in Karimabad area. His body was shifted to Jinnah hospital for postmortem.
In another incident 21-year-old Umair son of Wakeel Jan died due to electric shock at his home in New Karachi. His body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital for postmortem.—APP
Two die in separate incidents
