Two die in horrific accident of car with dumper on Lahore road

LAHORE – Two people lost their lives in a horrific accident in Township area of the provincial capital on Monday.

The car collided with a dumper truck in the area.

The victims were identified as Shahroz and Saba who succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

According to the police, the driver of the dumper had parked it on the main road and fell asleep. They shifted the bodies of the deceased to the morgue and started probing the matter.

The citizens said that there are many factors including poor traffic management, violation of the traffic rules and designs of the roads which are causing accidents.

Shahzad Ahmed, a resident of Muslim Town, said that he is a civil engineer and he believes that the designs of the roads is the second main reasons behind poor traffic management in Lahore.

“For instance, the roads leading towards the main Canal road through the bridges and U-turns are causing many accidents—it is a mistake on the part of the planning and development of the roads,” said Shahzad. He said that many people are getting crippled due to road accidents.

“I personally saw a biker, who was on his way from Muslim Town to FC Bridge on main Canal road, narrowly escaped an horrific accident,” said Shahzad, explaining that the biker, accompanied by a girl, was trying to take the extreme left side of the main canal road after joining it by using Muslim Town bridge.