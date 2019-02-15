Two die due to gas suffocation

Quetta

At least two persons of a family die of gas suffocation at Hazara Town area of provincial capital Quetta on Friday. According to police sources, the victims identified as Izat Ullah 17 years old and Rehmat Ullah 18, forgot to switch of gas heater before going to sleep due to cold weather.

Both were brothers. As the oxygen of the room was consumed, they suffocated to death. Police receiving information about the incident reached the site and shifted the body to civil hospital Quetta where the bodies.—APP

