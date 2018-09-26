Two die as factory roof collapses

Two labourers were killed and two others wounded when a factory roof collapsed in Memon Goth area here on Tuesday night.

According to police, the labourers were sleeping in rooms located on top of the factory when the roof collapsed.

Four labourers were injured in the incident and two of them succumbed to their wounds soon after reaching the hospital, police added.

The deceased were identified as Rashid and Saeed whereas the injured were identified as Wahid and Sadaqat.

Further, the police said that the cause of the roof collapse is yet to be determined—INP

