Two dead, two injured in road mishaps

At least two people died and two others were injured in different areas of the metropolis.

Rescue sources said that an unknown vehicle knocked down a motorcycle carrying two people near Kamal Petrol Pump in Old Golimar, Karachi.

As a result of accident 60-year-old Chand Muhammad died on the spot while Zubair 22, was critically injured.

Two motorcycle riders identified as Zeeshan 25, and Danish 22, were injured in hit and run accident near Hamdard University at Northern Bypass. The injured were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where Danish succumbed to his wounds.

Separate cases into both incidents against unknown drivers were registered at concerned police stations and investigation was underway—INP

