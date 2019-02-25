Two dead, three injured in shooting incidents in city

Staff Reporter

Two people lost their lives and three others got injured on Sunday morning in two different incidents of shooting in the metropolis.

According to details, six armed suspects entered into Tariq road shopping mall on early morning today (Sunday) and made the security guards of mall hostages.

After the guards resisted and halted them from completing their robbery bid, suspects opened fire. Consequently, one of the guards got killed whereas another got injured.

Police have initiated their procedural measures by going through the cameras which are installed in the mall so that the suspects can be identified and action can be taken against them. According to police, the deceased guard is identified as Noor Zahid.

Other firing incident took place in Ilahi colony of the city’s Orangi town where unknown men shot and killed a man named Noor ul Basher. Due to the firing, two other individuals; Abdullah and Mohammad Ali also suffered injuries.

