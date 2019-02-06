Two dead, several injured in road mishap

At least two people died and several others were injured when a passenger bus hit a footpath here on Wednesday.

Rescue sources said that a passenger bus got out of control of driver due to over speeding and it hit foot path at Super Highway near Kathore area of Karachi.

Two people died on the spot in the accident while several others were seriously injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to Baqai Toll Plaza Hospital for medico-legal formalities.—INP

