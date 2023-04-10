Cops among four dead, several injured as bomb blast rocks Quetta

ISLAMABAD – A bomb blast in southwestern Pakistan on Monday killed at least four people including policemen and injured more than six.

The attack targeted a vehicle of Balochistan police in Quetta’s Qandhari market in the provincial capital of the country’s mineral-rich region. Rescue workers told media that at several passersby suffered injuries in the attack and were shifted to a nearby medical facility.

A bomb disposal squad continued probe the incident and it is as yet unclear what caused the blast.

Meanwhile, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast, till the filing of this story.

The terror attack comes days after Pakistan Army captured the founder and leader of the banned Baloch Nationalist Army, who was said to be a high-value target.

Pakistan’s sparsely populated region Balochistan at the border of Afghanistan and Iran has witnessed a surge in terror attacks.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…