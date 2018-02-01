Two dead, many injured as strong quake jolts country

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Two including a minor girl died and several others sustained injuries as a powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake on Wednesday struck Islamabad and various cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and neighbouring Afghanistan.

In Lasbela district of Balochistan, roof of a dilapidated house collapsed due to the quake. As a result one girl died and eleven others were injured. Cracks emerged in many houses in Hub. One person died and several others injured when mud houses caved-in in Awaran district, Balochistan.

According to the geological wing of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), tremors measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale were felt in Islamabad, Swat, Mingora, Landi Kotal, Batkhela, Malakand, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Peshawar and surroundings.

Strong tremors also shook Lahore, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Jhelum, Nankana, Chiniot, Muzaffarabad, Sangla Hill, Pakpattan, Lasbela, Safdarabad, Mianwali Sharaqpur, Dir, Malakand, Charsadda.

Officials dispatched teams in Balochistan and nearby Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to assess reports of damage. Four girl students were injured in a Peshawar as they rushed out of class rooms. However the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) did not expect serious losses, a spokesman said.

The earthquake originated around 169 kilometers below the earth’s surface, with the epicenter located in mountains of Hindu Kush.

The Parliament session in Islamabad was adjourned due to the tremors.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed the relief agencies to remain alert in case of any untoward incident in the province. He has also ordered the concerned authorities to monitor the situation and stay vigilant. The quake was felt in the Afghan capital Kabul, where an official said at least three people were injured in northeastern Badakhshan province near the border with Pakistan.