Two dead, many injured in Kentucky school shooting

Kentucky

A suspect was in custody on Tuesday after a shooting at a high school in western Kentucky left two persons dead and multiple others wounded, Governor Matt Bevin and state police said in posts on Twitter.

Kentucky State Police said on Twitter that more details would be available soon about the shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton, about 130 miles (210 km) northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

The scene is secured, (and) the suspect is in custody,” police said.

A Marshall County sheriff’s deputy took the shooter into custody, Sergeant Josh Lawson, a state police spokesperson, said by phone. Lawson had no further details about the shooter or the extent of the injuries.

School officials and the county sheriff could not immediately be reached for further details.

Marshall County has a population of about 31,000 people.—Reuters