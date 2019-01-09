Two dead in truck-rickshaw collision

Tando Allahyar

At least two people died and eight others were injured in a road accident here on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place at Tando Adam Road in district Tando Allahyar where an over speeding truck hit a rickshaw.

At least two people died on the spot in the accident while eight others were seriously injured. The truck driver escaped the scene of accident. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police impounded the truck and after registering a case against the driver at large started raids for his arrest.

Meanwhile at least one person died and eight others including women and children injured in a road accident here on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place at Indus Highway in Kohat where two over speeding vehicles collided with each other. One person died on the spot in the accident while women and children among eight others were injured.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police impounded both the vehicles and after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.

Meanwhile at least one person was killed and eight others injured in a clash over digging of tube well bore here on Tuesday. Police arrested five involved in the brawl. According to details, two groups hailing from Rojhn area of Rajanpur clashed over digging of tube well bore at specific place.

Both groups attacked each other with axes and eight people were injured in the clash who were rushed to hospital for treatment. The police arrested five culprits belonging to both groups and after registering a case against them started an investigation.—INP

