Two dead in NWA blast

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

A middle intensity explosion targeting a wedding party in North Waziristan agency on Friday left at least two people dead and more than 30 others seriously wounded. The death toll may go high as the condition of some injured including minors was stated to be critical.

Reports reaching here said a wedding ceremony was in progress in Saidgai area of the North Waziristan agency when unknown miscreants tossed a hand grenade among the participants playing havoc in the function.

The victims of the blast were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment for treatment where the medics pronounced two persons dead while 30 others were admitted to hospital for treatment. The injured also include children as well as women.

The condition of few victims including children was described as precarious and they were transported to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar for treatment . The law enforcers have started probe into the incident to know if the attack was carried out by the terrorists or due to personal enmity.