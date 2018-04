KARACHI : Two people died when an over speeding car hit a motorcycle in the metropolis on Saturday.

Police said that a reckless driven car knocked down a motorcycle carrying two people in Malir Cantt Karachi.

Both motorcycle riders died on the spot in the accident and the car driver fled the scene.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case into the incident started the investigation.

Orignally published by INP