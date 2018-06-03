Two dead, five injured in road mishap

At least two people died and five others were injured a road accident here in the metropolis on Saturday.

Police said that an over speeding vehicle collided with another reckless driven vehicle near New Sabzi Mandi at Super Highway in Karachi.

Two people died on the spot in the accident while five others were seriously injured in the accident.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded both vehicles and after registering separate cases have started the investigation—.INP

