Two dead, five injured in attack near church

Quetta

At least two member of the Christian community has been killed and five others injured in a firing incident near a church in Quetta, on Sunday.

DIG Quetta Abdur Razzaq Cheema said the incident occurred when people were leaving after attending the Sunday service at a church in Essa Nagri area of the provincial capital. Unidentified attackers riding a motorbike opened fire on the members of the Christian community and managed to flee the scene soon after the incident, the DIG said.

The injured were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex, Quetta, where one injured succumbed to his injuries while the condition of another is said to be critical, the hospital officials said.