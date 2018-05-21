Two dead, 7 injured as passenger bus verturns

At least two people died and seven others were injured when a passenger bus overturned here on Sunday.

Rescue sources said a passenger bus turned turtle at Korangi Vita Chouwrangi in Karachi due to over speeding and careless driver. Two people died in the accident while seven others were seriously injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police impounded the vehicle and after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.— INP

