Two dead, 30 injured in accident

Lodhran

At least two people died and 30 others injured, some critical in collision between two over speeding vehicles here on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Jala Arain at Multan-Bahawalpur Road where an over speeding passenger bus and van collided with each other.

Two people died on the spot in the accident while 30 others were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Lodhran where condition of some wounded people was stated to be serious.

The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.—INP

