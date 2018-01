Jhang

At least two people died and three others injured in collision between two over speeding cars here on Thursday morning.

Rescue sources said that two over speeding cars collided at Multan Road in tehsil Shorkot of Jhang. Both vehicles were badly damaged in the collision resulting in death of two people on the spot and leaving three seriously injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for medico-legal formalities.—INP